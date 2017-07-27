Salem man who said Jesus made him beat girlfriend going to prison

Christopher Hyler was sentenced to five years in prison

Christopher Hyler, charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, retalitation, assault, escape, resisting arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of beating his girlfriend, and telling the judge Jesus made him do it is headed to prison.

Christopher Hyler will spend five years behind bars.

WKBN captured Hyler’s bizarre court outburst last October in which he told the judge, “Jesus told me to get the demons out of her.”

Police in Jackson Township Police were called to the May Motel after a woman had been beaten so badly she could not open her eyes. A short time later, officers found Hyler driving the woman’s car.

Hyler’s sentence was part of a plea deal. He pleaded guilty last month to felonious assault, retaliation, assault and vandalism. As part of the deal, the kidnapping charge against him was dropped.

Hyler faced a maximum sentence of just over 13 years in prison on the charges. Salem police told WKBN last year that Hyler is a repeat offender. 

