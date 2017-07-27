State police in Mercer want help locating drug suspect

The suspect is wanted on warrants for several crimes

Pennsylvania State Police

MERCER, Pa (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a drug suspect.

Investigators are looking for Andrew DeLucia, 38, of Greenville.

DeLucia is wanted on warrants for several crimes including the manufacture of methamphetamine, running from police and parole violation.

Police describe DeLucia as a white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds, with long brown hair.

Investigators believe DeLucia has ties to Mercer, Clarion, Venango and Allegheny counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer at (724) 662-6162. Tips can be made anonymously.

Note: Police did not provide a photograph of DeLucia. 

