Storm Team 27: Isolated showers or storms early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Isolated showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through early tonight. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through Friday night.

The weekend is looking nice with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (30%)

Low: 62

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Breezy. (40%)

High: 78

Friday night: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 57

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny through late day.

High: 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 53

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (205)

High: 82 Low: 60