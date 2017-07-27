Storm Team 27: Isolated showers or storms early tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Isolated showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through early tonight.  The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through Friday night.
The weekend is looking nice with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (30%)
Low: 62

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Breezy. (40%)
High: 78

Friday night: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 57

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny through late day.
High: 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 53

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (205)
High: 82 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s