Storm Team 27: Warm and humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warmer weather with more humidity today. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast. The best risk would be later in the day into the evening. The unsettled weather will last through Friday evening.

Cooler weather this weekend into next week.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly late day. (20%)

High: 84

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 76

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 64