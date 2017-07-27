Suspects charged in road-rage chase through Girard with shots fired

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One suspect has been arrested and another is charged in connection with a reported road-rage incident in Girard in which shots were fired.

Andre Williams, 23, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

Richard Roth, who police identified as the other driver, is also charged with felonious assault, according to court records. He isn’t yet in custody.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of E. Liberty Street and Highland Avenue. Police said shots had been fired, and one car was riddled with bullet holes.

Williams was spotted standing next to one of the cars that police said was involved in the incident. Williams had a gun and was surrounded by spent shell casings, according to a police report.

Police said Roth denied involvement, but his car had front end damage and a bullet hole. Police said marijuana was also found in the car and was confiscated.

Police said the incident appeared to begin after Roth was tailgating Williams in the area of Route 711 and Gypsy Lane. Police said the men exchanged words, and at some point, shots were fired after a chase.

Williams did call 911 after the incident. He reported that he was being chased by the other driver.

Police said both suspects gave conflicting stories, and they could have went separate ways at some point, rather than continuing the chase.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Williams, who is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. August 2.