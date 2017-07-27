Trumbull agency lays out food access, poverty by numbers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last year, WKBN 27 First News has been following the food assessment for the city of Warren. Now, a study by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is complete.

The study set out to pinpoint the greatest need when it comes to the access of healthy food. The results are not encouraging. The report indicates the people who live in Warren don’t have adequate access to healthy foods.

Healthy snack items were available in 60 percent of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) approved grocers in Warren, but on the southeast side, the number was only 30 percent.

Other findings of the study:

$49.8 million – Total cost of SNAP program in Trumbull County

80% – Number of those surveyed who said they don’t have enough money to buy the foods they want

Transportation: Most prevalent reason given for having poor access to a variety of foods. The average travel time to a supermarket was 20 minutes.

Poverty by zip code:

44481 – Less than 2,500

44483 – More than 5,000

44484 – More than 3,000

44485 – more than 5,000

“I really want to see where the neighborhood takes this because we’ve collected the data and we know what people want. They want nutrition education, they want classes on budgeting, they want access to healthy retail,” said Cassandra Clevenger, TNP Grow program manager.

Now that the problems have been highlighted, TNP is holding a public forum to go over the findings.

“Brainstorming those ideas together and coming together and seeing what is out there. Any partner who is working on this issue hasn’t gotten a chance to tell us, we really welcome to the table because we really want to get everyone together.”

Three meetings have been scheduled:

Thursday, July 27 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., SESCA Meeting, White Hall, 2534 Milton St. S.E., Warren.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., YWCA Warren, 375 N. Park Ave., Warren

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., The Raymond J. Wean Foundation, 147 W. Market St., Warren

The final version of the study will be released after the community outreach portion is completed. For more information, visit tnpwarren.org.



