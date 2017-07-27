Man who vowed to sue drug dealer faces felony charge in Michigan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who vowed to sue the person who sold the drug that led to his brother’s overdose in Trumbull County is in trouble in Michigan.

Nicholas Singelis, II spoke to WKBN earlier this year about his brother Matthew’s death. He said he knew the person who sold the drugs and asked people to join in forming a class action civil lawsuit with him.

According to court documents filed in Michigan, Singelis faces a federal charge of conspiracy to commit a crime against the U.S.

The documents filed last week say from December 2010 to March 2013, Singelis conspired to commit bank fraud. He is accused of writing a $20,000 check after fraudulently misrepresenting the intended use of the funds.

Area news reports say Nicholas is accused of stealing from the Elf Khurafeh Shriners. Singelis was reported ordered to pay back $1.8 million in 2014 after a lawsuit alleging he embezzled money from the Shriners to buy personal items, including Facebook credit for games.

WKBN called Singelis for a comment but hasn’t yet heard back from him.