Man who vowed to sue drug dealer faces felony charge in Michigan

Nicholas Singelis, II is facing a felony conspiracy charge in federal court

By Published: Updated:
Nick Singelis is suing the dealer who sold his brother deadly drugs.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who vowed to sue the person who sold the drug that led to his brother’s overdose in Trumbull County is in trouble in Michigan.

Nicholas Singelis, II spoke to WKBN earlier this year about his brother Matthew’s death. He said he knew the person who sold the drugs and asked people to join in forming a class action civil lawsuit with him.

According to court documents filed in Michigan, Singelis faces a federal charge of conspiracy to commit a crime against the U.S.

The documents filed last week say from December 2010 to March 2013, Singelis conspired to commit bank fraud. He is accused of writing a $20,000 check after fraudulently misrepresenting the intended use of the funds.

Area news reports say Nicholas is accused of stealing from the Elf Khurafeh Shriners. Singelis was reported ordered to pay back $1.8 million in 2014 after a lawsuit alleging he embezzled money from the Shriners to buy personal items, including Facebook credit for games.

WKBN called Singelis for a comment but hasn’t yet heard back from him.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s