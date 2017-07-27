Youngstown Police Department gets opioid safety kits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders carry Naloxone to help reverse a drug overdose, but an incident in East Liverpool where a police officer was accidentally exposed to a drug and nearly died has led to big changes in departments everywhere.

Source Products in Youngstown has been busy putting together protection kits for the Youngstown Police Department. The first order was for 50 kits.

“It is really nice to have someone in the city – a local partner – to help us out with these kits and give them to us at a greatly reduced price so we are able to have it on hand when we needed,” said Lt. Gerry Slattery, Youngstown Police Department.

The kits have several items including, goggles, mask, gown, a biohazard bag and two pairs of gloves. The kits went into cars over the last two weeks but they haven’t been used yet.

An officer suggested the kits, since the department is seeing more of the serious drugs now such as fentanyl and carfentanil. The drugs are as dangerous inhaling them as touching them.

“This is new for us having to equip officers with protective equipment. So, we thought it was necessary to at least give them the basics to ensure their safety out in the street,” said Lt. Brian Butler, Youngstown Police Department.

The kits are an affordable all-in-one way to protect police officers, and departments can decide what goes into each one.

Source Products has sold 500 kits in two weeks to roughly 10 departments across the state.