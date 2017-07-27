Youngstown Schools CEO talks mascots, issues ahead of public meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip appeared on WKBN First News This Morning to talk about a public meeting scheduled for Thursday where the community can voice their opinion about changes to the school’s mascot and other issues in the district.

Mohip said now is the time to talk about the changes and get everyone’s input.

“It’s hard for me to go anywhere without the subject being broached,” Mohip said. “It’s on people’s mind and we should talk about it. As we reconfigure the schools this is the time to talk about it.”

With the return to two traditional high schools in the school district with sports teams at each, Mohip believes it’s appropriate to learn what the community thinks about each school’s mascot. Thursday’s meetings also will allow members of the community to voice their views on Mohip’s first year in office.

“I really want to get feedback on the job I’ve done and the strategic plan we have put in place,” Mohip said.”These are the goals we set out to do the first year. How well do you perceive us as doing? We feel like we’ve hit our goals but we need to make sure the impact is being seen in the community as well.”

Two meetings are scheduled for July 27:

5 p.m. – East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

7 p.m. – Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

The Youngstown City School District is being reconfigured for the 2017-18 school year, moving to nine preschool to eighth-grade schools and returning to a neighborhood school format.

Mohip will also be talking about other issues and changes in the district. New information for seniors for the upcoming school year will be released and new principals will be introduced.