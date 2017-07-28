106-year-old reflects on life, Trump, and Youngstown’s steel days

Dr. Milton Yarmy graduated from Youngstown's Rayen High School in 1929 and went on to practice family medicine for 53 years

By Published: Updated:
Milton Yarmy, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big birthday on Thursday at Youngstown’s Heritage Manor Nursing Home — Dr. Milton Yarmy, a prominent member of the city’s Jewish community, turned 106.

Yarmy, the son of a Hungarian Jew, was born in Youngstown in 1911.

On Friday at 4 o’clock sharp, he was wheeled down the hall of the nursing home, on his way to temple.

His advice on longevity?

“Don’t work too hard. It’s better now these days — they don’t expect so much of you.”

Interesting, from a man who didn’t retire until 78 and admits to having been a workaholic.

“Yes, I worked all the time. My family really suffered from it because I worked so hard, day and night.”

Yarmy graduated from Rayen High School in 1929 and went on to practice family medicine for 53 years.

He was married to his wife, Lillian, for 73 years. She lived to be 100.

Yarmy’s room has pictures of three kids, along with grandkids and great-grandkids.

He said he reads a lot, especially The New York Times — which he reads every day. Right now he’s also reading the latest Daniel Silva novel.

As far as President Donald Trump…

“I don’t like him,” Yarmy said. “I think he’s paranoid.”

He also said it’s sad to see the old days of Youngstown long gone.

“Steel’s gone now. Used to have all those mills around. They’re all gone.”

Yarmy doesn’t hear well but said he has no major aches or pains.

He answered every question, including if he thought he’d ever make it to 106.

“No, I never did.”

Dr. Milton Yarmy

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s