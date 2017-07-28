106-year-old reflects on life, Trump, and Youngstown’s steel days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big birthday on Thursday at Youngstown’s Heritage Manor Nursing Home — Dr. Milton Yarmy, a prominent member of the city’s Jewish community, turned 106.

Yarmy, the son of a Hungarian Jew, was born in Youngstown in 1911.

On Friday at 4 o’clock sharp, he was wheeled down the hall of the nursing home, on his way to temple.

His advice on longevity?

“Don’t work too hard. It’s better now these days — they don’t expect so much of you.”

Interesting, from a man who didn’t retire until 78 and admits to having been a workaholic.

“Yes, I worked all the time. My family really suffered from it because I worked so hard, day and night.”

Yarmy graduated from Rayen High School in 1929 and went on to practice family medicine for 53 years.

He was married to his wife, Lillian, for 73 years. She lived to be 100.

Yarmy’s room has pictures of three kids, along with grandkids and great-grandkids.

He said he reads a lot, especially The New York Times — which he reads every day. Right now he’s also reading the latest Daniel Silva novel.

As far as President Donald Trump…

“I don’t like him,” Yarmy said. “I think he’s paranoid.”

He also said it’s sad to see the old days of Youngstown long gone.

“Steel’s gone now. Used to have all those mills around. They’re all gone.”

Yarmy doesn’t hear well but said he has no major aches or pains.

He answered every question, including if he thought he’d ever make it to 106.

“No, I never did.”

Dr. Milton Yarmy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery