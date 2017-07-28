Angeline F. Bellitto Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Angeline F. Bellitto, 91, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 28, 2017, at Liberty Health Care Center, after a long and fulfilling life.

Angeline was born Oct. 10, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Elizabeth Gelsomino Aurilio and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and later worked at General Electric in Niles for many years.

Mrs. Bellitto was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and of the church’s Altar and Rosary Society.

She greatly enjoyed playing bingo and gambling and she liked visiting casinos throughout the United States.

Mrs. Bellitto also enjoyed the time she spent with her family and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

Her husband of 46 years, Joseph A. Bellitto, whom she married Sept. 9, 1950, passed away Nov. 2, 1996.

Angeline leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Joseph (Joanne) Bellitto Jr. of Girard and Mark (Mary Lynne) Bellitto of Canfield; two grandchildren, Marina and Mark and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides her husband, two brothers, Andrew and Gabriel Aurilio, are deceased.

Family and friends may from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow at Girard Union Cemetery.

Please visit Kinnick Funeral Home to send condolences online to Angeline’s family.

Order Flowers Here