Beach Hazard Statement issued for parts of Lake Erie shore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Dangerous currents and large waves have caused the National Weather Service to issue a Beach Hazard Statement for parts of northern Ohio along Lake Erie.

The NWS says swimming risks exist due to a combination of wind, large waves, rip currents and longshore currents, which could create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

The hazard is in effect from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon for Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties in Ohio and Erie County in Pennsylvania.

The NWS says winds could reach 20 to 30 knots causing the high waves and dangerous currents. Even good swimmers may tire when waves reach hazardous levels.

