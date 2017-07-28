Browns rookie QB Kizer looking ready in camp competition

DeShone Kizer says he's not rushing to be a starter

This is a photo of DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns for the 2017 NFLPA Rookie Premiere portraits taken on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Dominic DiSaia/AP Images for NFLPA)
BEREA, Ohio (AP) – DeShone Kizer says he’s not rushing to be a starter. The Cleveland Browns may have other plans.

Cleveland’s rookie quarterback is already taking snaps with the starting offense and seems to be gaining on veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler in their competition to be the Browns’ Week 1 starter.

Kizer, who started 23 games at Notre Dame and was drafted in the second round this year, acknowledged the team has “thrown me into the fire.” Following the Browns’ first training camp practice on Thursday, coach Hue Jackson said Kizer has improved since last month’s minicamp.

Kizer recently spent five weeks in California working with quarterback guru Tom House, picking the brains of NFL QBs Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford and Blake Bortles.

Osweiler, who is the most experienced QB in camp, has seen a difference in Kizer and called him “a tremendous quarterback … he keeps getting better and better. ”

