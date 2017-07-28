Carmel K. Mallamo Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Funeral services will be held, Monday morning, July 31 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home and 10:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for Carmel K. (Romeo) Mallamo, 88, who went home to be with her Lord and Savor Jesus Christ on, Friday, July 28 with her loving family by her side.

Carmel was born, October 9, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Mary Trimble Romeo.

Carmel worked along side her mother Mary at their pizza shop, Mama Romeo’s in the 1960’s.

Her husband, Joseph A. Mallamo, whom she married, June 7, 1952, passed away October 5, 1975.

Carmel loved and enjoyed her family so much and enjoyed cooking Italian dinners for all of her family. She cherished her time spent with them at the beach and on vacations. She truly loved taking care of her entire family. She was a very strong woman and always kept her faith in God and her strong love for Italian family traditions. Carmel was the bond that kept the entire family together.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Sally (Wally) Pascarella of Poland, Marie (Ron) Scrim of Poland and Lisa (Scott) Mincher of Lowellville, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Scotty, Dominic, Andrew, Ronnie, Sara, Joseph and Donna and a great-granddaughter, Meadow Carmela; a brother, Tony (Aurelia) Romeo of Poland; two sisters, Loretta (Don) Rozzi of Boardman and Catherine Masters of Ypsilanti, Michigan and a sister-in-law, Gloria Romeo of Campbell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; and three brothers, Mike, Dominic and Paul.

The Mallamo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Sunday afternoon, July 30 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

