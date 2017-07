GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Darla J. McKay, 73, of 27 Lancaster Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:04 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Darla was born February 8, 1944.

Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.



