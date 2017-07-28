Delores J. Carr Obituary

RAVENNA, Ohio – Delores J. Carr, 65, of Ravenna, passed away Friday afternoon, July 28, 2017, at her residence.

She was born November 24, 1951 in Warren, the daughter of Martin Black and Leona (Dillon) Black Westfall.

Delores enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harleys, and had her own bike that she loved to ride.

She is survived by four children; Ladonna Allgood, of Warren, Leslie (Mike) Melnyk, of Florida, Lynn (Harry) Yeager, of Warren and Alex Warren, of Florida. She also leaves behind a brother, Ron (Yvonne) Black, of Warren; her boyfriend, Robert Grindle, of Ravenna, with whom she resided; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilyn Candel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

