Donald V. Ricciardi Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Donald V. Ricciardi, 87, of Hermitage passed away under hospice care on Friday, July 28, 2017, in his home.

Mr. Ricciardi was born March 20, 1930, in Sharon, a son of Ralph and Mary (Pepe) Ricciardi.

He was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army and Air Force from 1948 – 1952.

Don retired in 1992 from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he was employed for 30 years. He previously worked for ten years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

Don was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Surviving are a special friend of 25 years, Elaine Maffei of Hermitage; a son, Keith A. Ricciardi and his wife Richell of Hermitage; a daughter, Cheryl E. Harper, also of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Keith Ricciardi, II and his wife Devon, Tera Ricciardi, Guy Harper and Devin Piccirilli; three great-grandchildren, Dominic Ricciardi, Sophia Ricciardi and Giuliana Grace Ricciardi; two brothers, Ralph Ricciardi and his wife June of Masury, Ohio and John Ricciardi and his wife Judy, Port Orchard, Washington and a sister-in-law, Olga Ricciardi.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mike and Joseph Ricciardi and a sister, Rose Jazwinski.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to the Sharon Regional Hospice Home Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the church, with the Very Reverend Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and the Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Order Flowers Here