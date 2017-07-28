Earl E. Allcorn Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Earl E. Allcorn, 88 of Sebring, passed away at Canterbury Villa on Friday, July 28, 2017 after battling Alzheimer’s for several decades.

Earl was born in Salem, Ohio, on July 8, 1929, the son of the late Benjamin Alvin Allcorn and Eunice Edith (Myers) Allcorn.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving two years in the Corps of Engineers 76th Construction Battalion in the Korean Conflict as a diesel mechanic.

He was a graduate of Sebring High School, class of 1948.

Mr Allcorn had worked at Modern L-P Gas Company, Mecthron International, Sancap Abrasives and the Alliance Comfort Inn.

He was a member of Sebring Masonic Lodge 626 (Past Master), Scottish Rite of Youngstown, Order of the Eastern Star, former Alliance Chapter 296, Sebring Church of Christ (Past Deacon), Dr. Roach Outdoor League (Past Director).

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Louise (Kriner) Allcorn, whom he married March 7, 1951; a son, Charles Neil (Priscilla) Allcorn; a daughter, Nancy Elaine (Brad) Whinnery; a daughter-in-law, Velda (Alston) Allcorn of Gainesville, Georgia; six granddaughters, Megan, Mariah, Samantha and Camille Allcorn, Rachel and Katie Whinnery and one grandson, Andrew Allcorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alfred and Edsel; a sister, Ruth (Allcorn) Hoffmeyer and a son, Rodney Keith Allcorn.

The family wishes to thank the past and current staff at Canterbury Villa for the loving care they gave him over the past seven and a half years.

Funeral services will be held at Pine Lake Christian Church on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Palmer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening, July 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home and the half hour prior to the service at the church, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Masonic services will be held on Sunday evening, July 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Burial will take place in Fairmount Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Earl’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

