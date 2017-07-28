Eleanor V. Costantino Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Eleanor V. Costantino, 93, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born July 1, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gennaro and Rose Vescera.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Trumbull Lamp Division of GE as a group leader after 42 years.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and attending to her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, James R. Costantino, Linda Lee Costantino and Carla (John) Brown all of Warren; four grandchildren, George (Meghan), John (Emily) and Caitlyn Brown, Caris Costantino and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a husband, James J. Costantino whom she married February 19, 1949 and passed away November 2, 1992; two brothers, Michael and Andrew Vescera and three sisters Mary Deleo, Josephine Centofanti and Antonette “Toni” Leon.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, August 1, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren with Reverend Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor’s name to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home to sign the guest book and send condolences.

