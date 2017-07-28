Family claims conditions at Warren nursing home unlivable

Washington Square Nursing Home in Warren said the family has been threatening and disrespectful

Family protests conditions at Washington Square Healthcare in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family protested outside of a Warren nursing home Friday night and the nursing home is fighting back.

Ten people stood outside of Washington Square Healthcare on Washington Street NW, claiming the conditions inside are unlivable.

They have a father-in-law who currently lives at the home. The family said his room has ants and feces on the floor. They said they filed complaints with the Ohio Department of Health.

The family said they were given a letter at their rally from Washington Square, banning them from visiting their father-in-law.

“I never, ever in my wildest dreams imagined that I would have to fight with someone so that my father-in-law’s room would just be cleaned, or not have ants in the IV bag, or his toenails cut,” Jeanine Fox said.

Washington Square contacted WKBN 27 First News with an official comment:

The family who has been contacting you with complaints has made threatening and disrespectful remarks to certain family members of other residents in our building and we will not tolerate that. We have requested a meeting with the Ombudsman and this family for early next week to try to address our concerns.”

