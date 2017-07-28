Fla. shark abuse investigation: Video shows boat dragging, beer drowning of shark

Warning: The attached video shows images of cruelty to animals and may be offensive to some.

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking into another disturbing video, this time, of a hammerhead shark getting drowned in beer. Shark experts that viewed the footage believe the shark was close to death or dying at the time the beer was poured into the gills.

This is the second video to surface of shark abuse in the past week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigators were already investigating a viral video that showed a shark being dragged behind a boat at a high rate of speed. ABC Action News in Florida identified Michael Wenzel as the captain of the speed boat dragging the shark to death.

The FWC tells ABC Action News they believe the video was recorded on the West coast of Florida.

A Jan. 5 Facebook post from a fan page named, Doyouevenfishbro, tagged Michael Wenzel.

The post read, “partner @michaelwenzel sent us in this beer bong of a hammer.”

Authorities have not confirmed if Wenzel is connected to the latest hammerhead shark video.