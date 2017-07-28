Group looking for people to nurse dogs with heartworm back to health

Dogs cannot be treated for heartworm while they're staying at the Mahoning County Dog Pound or the Humane Society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local animal organization wants to make it more appealing for people to consider adopting dogs with heartworm disease.

Friends of Fido said it’s willing to donate toward heartworm treatment if you’re willing to offer a home to a heartworm positive dog from the Mahoning County Dog Pound or the Humane Society.

Neither the pound nor the Humane Society can treat dogs while they are living there.

“It’s not that difficult of a thing to do because the one thing about treating these dogs is they need to be in a calm, relaxed environment so a lot of the time, these dogs are on crate rest,” said Jason Cooke, with Friends of Fido.

He said helping the dogs is not a lot of work — it just takes a few trips to the veterinarian.

