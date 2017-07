HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole an antique gas pump just over two weeks ago.

Surveillance video captured the thieves taking the gas pump on July 12.

If you can identify the two men or the woman driving the dark-colored SUV, call Hubbard Police Det. Sgt. Begeot at 330-534-8477 ext. 350.

