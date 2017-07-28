James A. “Jim” Yannerella Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James A. “Jim” Yannerella, 93, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living.

He was born January 25, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Philomena Yannarella.

He was a 1942 graduate of East High School and came to Warren 1948.

He retired from Walmart on Elm Road as mixer in the paint department. He was previously a car salesman at Sanzenbacher Motors and Frederick Dodge.

He was a member of St. Pius X Church where he was an usher for 25 years, was on the Parish Council, Men’s Club, St Vincent de Paul Society, He was most recently a member of St. Mary’s Church, Warren.

He is survived by his children; Charles J. (Wilma) Yannerella of Columbus, Charlotte (Tom) Finnerty of Poland, Kathy (Bob) Horvath of Champion and Carol (Dan) Wilkerson of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Alina Yannerella of Dallas; Texas and eleven grandchildren; Christine (Brett) Nadalin, Jessica Yannerella, Katie (Robert) Dominguez, Brandon and Sean Yannerella, Megan (Adam) Finnerty Pannone, Jennifer Finnerty, Danielle Wilkerson, James (Danielle) Wilkerson, Nikki (Michael) Sifro and Dr Kerry (Hugh Baker) Horvath, and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Yannerella whom he married April 17, 1948 and passed away May 12, 2017; parents; a son, Kenneth Yannerella; a son-in-law, Thomas A. Finnerty, Jr.; four brothers, Anthony, Alfred, Dominick and Patrick Yanerella and two sisters Rosemary Turney and Madeline Larango.

Family and friends may call Sunday, July 30, 2017, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, July 31, 2017, from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 31, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, with Reverend Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in James name to Armstrong Memory Care Activity Fund, 2 Windsor Place Warren, Ohio 44483.

The family would like to thank the staff at Armstrong Memory Care for their loving care and compassion.

Family and friends may visit Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home to sign the guest book and send condolences.

