John David Sargent Obituary

PULASKI, Pennsylvania – John David Sargent, 54, died Friday morning July 28, 2017, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.

He was born August 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Louis and Nancy Roth Sargent and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Sargent was a member of Ironworkers Local 207, where he worked as a journeyman for over 20 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

John will be sadly missed by his three brothers, Dan (Karen) Sargent of Vienna, Bob Sargent of Hubbard and Matthew Sargent of Brookfield; five sisters, June (Rick) Wilson of Litchfield, Ohio, Kathy Fairall of Indianapolis, Indiana, Terry (Jim) Kilbert of Hermitage, Linda (Paul) Freeze of Hubbard and Karen Sterret, Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Order Flowers Here