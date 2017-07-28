Kimberly J. (McGarry) Allen Obituary

PETERSBURG, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Springfield Church, Petersburg, Ohio for Kimberly J. Allen, 44, who passed away Friday morning, July 28 at the Cleveland Clinic, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kimberly was born on July 16, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Ed J. and Nonnie L. Martin McGarry.

She lived in the area her entire life and was a receptionist at Poland Medical Center.

She was a member of the Old Springfield Church.

She was also very involved with Relay for Life and was an inspiration to many and always had a smile for everyone she came in contact with.

Kimberly married Christopher J. Allen on July 4, 2010.

Besides her husband of Petersburg and parents of New Middletown, she leaves one daughter, McKenzie Allen of Petersburg; one stepson, Christopher V. Sobol of New Middletown; two stepdaughters, Anngel Allen and Cheyenne Allen, both of Petersburg; two sisters, Michelle (John) Earl of New Springfield and Kiersten McGarry of New Middletown. She will also be missed by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, July 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Old Springfield Church and one hour before the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 1.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at the Cleveland Clinic area G71.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.