Margaret Elizabeth Aiello Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 12:00 NOON at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with Father John Keehner officiating for Margaret Elizabeth Aiello, 94, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, July 28, 2017 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown, where she had been a patient for the last 3 years.

Margaret will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born April 2, 1923 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Orrin F. and Edith Mae (McCall) Whittiken.

Margaret was raised by her mother and stepfather Henry “Hank” Brostmeyer.

Margaret graduated from Meadville High School and after graduation she relocated to the Youngstown area.

She then enlisted in the United States Navy (W.A.V.E.S.) and was a proud veteran of World War II where she was stationed in Seattle, Washington. Her duties were in communications as a teletype operator and she was awarded the following decorations; the Good Conduct Medal and the American Campaign Victory Medal. After the war, she enrolled as the first W.A.V.E. in the Youngstown Naval Reserve Battalion.

Margaret was a proud homemaker and a founding member of St. Christine Church.

Margaret met her husband Nick “Nicola” Aiello of Farrell, Pennsylvania, on a bus trip traveling back from Seattle, Washington while serving during World War II. They were married on August 10, 1946, at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown and he passed away on February 28, 1990.

She leaves her children; Nancy (James) Thayer of Apopka, Florida, Donna (Mark) Eusanio of Youngstown, Dennis (Johnnetta) Aiello of Niles, Frank (Helen) Aiello of Boardman, her grandchildren; Margaret (Keith) Yauger of Warren, and Julie (Tom) Ryser of Hubbard, Bradley J. (Paula) Thayer of Castle Rock, Colorado, Steven W. Thayer of Apopka, Florida, Natalie J. Bovee of Apopka, Florida, Nicholas R. Eusanio and his fiancé, Rachel Nuzzo, of Columbiana, Jonathan (Brittny) Eusanio of Hampton, Virginia, Dominic Eusanio of Youngstown, Christina Eusanio of Erie, Pennsylvania, Nikki Cosgrove and fiance Brian Slaven of Niles, Gary M. Aiello and Gina V. Aiello of Boardman and great-grandchildren Grace Ryser and Gillian Ryser of Hubbard, Nicholas Durig of Warren, Nicholas Bovee, Hudson Bovee and Brii Ann Canavan all of Apopka, Florida, Tiago Thayer of Castle Rock, Colorado, Christian Ratel, Zackary Cosgrove and Jayden Cosgrove, all of Niles, Ohio and her daughter-in-law, Darlene Aiello of Austintown, along with her childhood friend Helen Boarts of Norman, Oklahoma.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son Nicholas “Nicky” Alan Aiello who passed in 2004 and her brother Charles F. Whittiken.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown where military honors will be provided by the great men and women of the United States Navy and the VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location).

In lieu of flowers material contribution may be made in Margaret’s name to Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, C/O Activities Director, 5250 Windsor Way, New Middletown, Ohio 44442.

Margaret’s family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Masternick Memorial Health Care Center for all the exceptional care along with providing a home for the last 3 years for their mother.

