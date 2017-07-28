New superintendent selected for Youngstown City School District

Joe Meranto has been the director at Choffin Career and Technical Center for the past 13 years

Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Joe Meranto

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip has chosen Joe Meranto, the district’s current interim superintendent, as the new superintendent to move the district forward.

“As a lifelong Youngstown resident, I am excited for the opportunity to serve this community and school district in a more expansive role,” he said. “I look forward to working with Mr. Mohip and the many hardworking administrators, teachers, and support personnel in Youngstown.”

On Friday, the CEO of the Youngstown City Schools rejected all three candidates for superintendent recommended to him earlier this week by the school board.

On Wednesday, they voted to recommend Andre Cowling, chief of the Baltimore City Schools, to be the new superintendent in Youngstown.

If Cowling was not hired, then the board recommended either Martha Hasselbusch, of the South Central Schools in north-central Ohio, or Dr. Diane Longstreth, of the Maple Heights Schools.

Mohip informed the board that he would not be picking any three of the names.

Meranto has taken over after Stephen Stohla resigned.

