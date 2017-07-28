Ohio 12-year-old facing charges after 9-year-old falls from roof

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old southwestern Ohio boy is facing a felony assault charge after police say he pushed a 9-year-old off of a roof.

Julie Loyd said she found her son, Jack, screaming in pain on top of the family’s trampoline last week in Oxford. When she found him, she said he was frothing at the mouth and could not move.

Jack was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where doctors took him into surgery to remove his spleen and left kidney. They also treated his damaged pancreas and four broken ribs.

He was then put into a medically-induced coma for three days.

“They lost him twice on the operating table. Walking into that room after they told me that he was finally done and watching him on the ventilator, that was my worst nightmare,” Loyd said.

Jack is now off of his ventilator and back to playing video games from his hospital bed. He said he doesn’t remember much of what happened on the roof.

