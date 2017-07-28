Police charged teen with shooting man near Warren basketball court

Related Coverage Another teen shot after rash of Warren shootings

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have charged a teenager with the shooting of a 19-year-old near the Highland Terrace basketball courts last week.

The victim, Darius Austin, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. July 17.

A 911 caller said people ran from the area after the shooting.

WKBN talked to Pastor Todd Johson, of Second Baptist Church, after the shooting. He said after a rash of shootings in the city, he’s trying to reach out to the youth to help stop the violence.

