President Trump naming new chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump tweeted he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as chief of staff, ousting Reince Priebus.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Trump’s new communications director has aired his grievances with White House colleagues in a profanity-laden interview. Anthony Scaramucci’s remarks to the New Yorker magazine are providing the public an R-rated glimpse of the backstage battles at the Trump White House.

In a CNN interview, Scaramucci used an old saying – “The fish stinks from the head down” – in describing chief of staff Reince Priebus. In the New Yorker piece, he labeled Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” and accused chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation.

Later, Scaramucci allowed that he uses “color language” on occasion and would try to refrain from doing so. He also remarked that he had made a mistake in trusting the New Yorker writer.