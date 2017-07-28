South Range’s high-scoring offense returns with 7 starters back from 2016

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raider offense has been able to accumulate at least 300-yards per game in each of the last seven years (2010-16).

South Range saw back-to-back seasons with over 400-yards of total offense (2013: 406.3; 2014: 446.3). “With 7 returners, of which four are linemen, our offense has to be our strength,” says coach Dan Yeagley. “We’ve had a great winter in the weight room and the seniors have become great leaders.”

One of those seniors – quarterback Aniello Buzzacco returns after compiling 929 yards passing while connecting on 49.5% of his tosses (51-103) and completing 15 touchdowns compared to just 5 interceptions during his first three years on the varsity roster.

Buzzacco gained 515 yards on the ground last season as he churned out 7 yards per carry and crossed the goal line 9 times.

His favorite target returns in the form of senior Mathias Combs.

Last Fall, Combs caught 17 passes for 365 yards (21.5 avg) and 4 touchdowns. He also picked up 104 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Another senior who is returning is Peyton Remish.

In 2016, Remish was a jack of all trades as he rushed for 306 yards (6 TDS), hauled in 8 passes for 144 more (2 TDs) and led the team in tackles (106) and interceptions (3). All the while, he sacked opposing quarterbacks 6 times.

Senior linemen Levi Taylor and Matt Brooks will also be back in the fold after having strong seasons at the line of attack.

They’ll be joined up front by two other returning starters in Tyler Dolak and Brian Robinson.

On defense – linebacker Robinson (39 tackles, 2 sacks) and lineman Taylor will both be back for their senior campaigns.

The Raiders also will have back both their punter/kicker (Brandon Youngs) as well as their place kicker (Levi Taylor) and returner (Mathias Combs).

Returning Starters: Offense – 7

Challenges

South Range will be playing as an independent this Fall so their schedule may look a tad different from years prior. In 2018; however, the Raiders will begin their stay in the North East Eight League along with six other local teams.

Graduating takes a toll on all teams – the Raiders must replace a couple of key components to last year’s #1-seeded team in Region 17.

“We have a lot of holes to fill on last year’s defense,” indicates Yeagley. “We played a lot of kids last year but need to replace many good players.

Returning both inside linebackers (Brian Robinson and Peyton Remish) is a good place to start along with one defensive lineman (Levi Taylor) and one defensive back (Aniello Buzzacco).”

Nathan Daniszewski was a driving force on the defensive side of the ball as well as on the offense. Daniszewski led the team in quarterback sacks (9 sacks) for the second season in a row while posting 62 tackles. He also led the team in rushing (964) and in touchdowns on the ground (11).

The team’s former starting quarterback Seth Morrow threw for 111 yards, gained another 283 via the ground (6 TDs) and accounted for 31 tackles on defense.

Austin Kelly and Taymer Graham each played a key role. Kelly hauled in 9 passes for 137 yards while Graham – who caught 2 scores of his own – finished fourth on the team with 50 tackles.

Ethan Dominguez (the team’s leading rusher in 2015 – 905 yards) totaled 247 yards rushing and 68 stripes receiving for 6 total offensive touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 receiving) last season.

Dominguez also brought down 37 ball carriers. David Pecchia (37 tackles) and Ray Jenecko (29 tackles, 54 QB sacks) will also be missed on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Returning Starters: Defense – 4

Head Coach: Dan Yeagley, 23rd season (185-62)

Last Season: 9-2 (3-1), 2nd place in ITCL Red Tier

Division: V (Region 17)

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Springfield, 7

Sept. 1 – at Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 8 – Manchester, 7

Sept. 15 – Zanesville, 7

Sept. 22 – Brookfield, 7

Sept. 29 – at Crestview, 7

Oct. 6 – Sharon, 7

Oct. 13 – Akron Kenmore-Garfield, 7

Oct. 20 – at St. Clairsville, 7

Oct. 27 – Sharpsville, 7

2016 Results

Garrettsville Garfield 31 Raiders 21*

Raiders 55 East Palestine 14

Raiders 41 Indian Creek 7

Raiders 49 Crestview 0

Raiders 42 United 8

Springfield 34 Raiders 27 OT

Raiders 55 Lisbon 8

Raiders 51 Mineral Ridge 0

Raiders 34 Akron Manchester 15

Raiders 42 Western Reserve 22

Raiders 24 McDonald 14

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 40.1 (5th in Area)

Total Offense: 321.5

Passing Offense: 75.0

Rushing Offense: 246.5

Scoring Defense: 13.9 (4th in Area)

Total Defense: 210.2

…In three of the last four seasons, South Range has averaged over 40-points per game (2016: 40.1; 2014: 45.0; 2013: 42.6).

Key Number

South Range’s defense has allowed an average of 13.9 points to be scored last Fall. The year before (2015), the Raiders allowed 14.0 points. That translates to 9 of their past 21 opponents to score in single-digits.

Featured Stat

Years with a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard passer:

2014 – Joe Alessi (2507) & Ryan Miller (1075)

2013 – Joe Alessi (1721) & Ryan Miller (1380)

2011 – Alex Dickey (1124) & Ross Stoffer (1069)

2006 – Steve Bensinger (1089) & Jack Dawson (1008)

2005 – Matt Schlatter (1602) and Kris Davis (1377) & Mike Leskosky (1504)

2003 – Ben Johnston (1078) & Ryan Maxwell (1302)

2001 – Brad Johnston (1079) & Jim Sanders (1333)

1996 – Roger Gaskins (1137) & Jeff Ahlquist (1137)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 68.5% (74-34)

Playoff Appearances: 5

Playoff Record: 4-5

2018 North East Eight Athletic League Lineup

Girard

Hubbard

Jefferson

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

South Range

Struthers