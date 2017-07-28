State Route 5 semi, car head-on crash kills 20-year-old Warren woman

The woman's car crossed the center line and hit a Freightliner in Portage County, Highway Patrol said

By Published: Updated:
Accident, ambulance generic

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A young woman from Warren was killed in a car crash along State Route 5 in Portage County Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Courtney Fritz died after her 2007 Chevy Malibu crossed the center line and hit a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer head on near milepost 14 in Paris Township.

Her passenger, 20-year-old Treasure McCall, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren with serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, 44-year-old John Waicak, of Akron, was taken to University Hospitals in Ravenna with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol does not suspect that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Fritz was wearing a seat belt, according to an accident report.

Troopers in Ravenna continue to investigate.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s