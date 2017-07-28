Storm Team 27: Better weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather this weekend with scattered clouds Saturday with cooler temperatures. Highs will push into the middle 70’s. It will be breezy with wind gusting up to 20mph or higher. Lower humidity is expected. The nice weather will continue Sunday.

Dry weather expected into next week with temperatures warming each day.

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler. Breezy.

High: 75

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 59