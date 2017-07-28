Storm Team 27: Warm and humid, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through Friday night.
The weekend is looking nice with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.
FORECAST
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78
Friday night: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 57
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny through late day.
High: 73
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 53
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 55
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 57
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (205)
High: 82 Low: 60
