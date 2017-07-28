Taylor’s 5 RBI night leads Scrappers to another win

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Samad Taylor was a perfect 4-4 and drove in a career high five RBI in a 12-2 win for the Scrappers Friday at Eastwood Field.

Taylor’s career night helped the Scrappers to a 12-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters and their eighth series win of the season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Scrappers would get on the board in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Mike Rivera reached after being hit by a pitch. Ernie Clement then singled to extend his team best hitting streak to 13 games. A wild pitch would move both runners up a base. Rivera would then score the first run of the game on a balk. Taylor followed the balk call with a single to drive in Clement for a 2-0 lead.

The Scrappers started to break the game open in the bottom of the third when they sent 10 batters to the plate and score five runs. Austen Wade, Rivera, Taylor and Jesse Berardi all drove in runs with RBI singles to push the Scrappers lead out to 7-0 after three innings.

Williamsport would get on the board in the top of the seventh inning. Rodolfo Duran started the inning with a double and moved to third on a fly out to center. Duran would then score on a sacrifice fly from Nick Maton.

Mahoning Valley would then put the game away in the bottom of the seventh with another five run attack. With the bases loaded, Clement delivered another RBI single. With the bases still loaded, Taylor doubled into the left field corner to score all three runners for a 12-1 lead.

Williamsport would add the final run of the game on a solo homerun from Jhailyn Ortiz in the top of the eighth inning.

Francisco Perez (3-2) earned the win with 5.2 innings of work. He scattered two hits and did not allow a run. Perez walked three and struck out four. Ping-Hsueh Chen followed and went 1.1 innings in relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out one. Domingo Jimenez then went one inning in relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit. Jimenez walked one and struck out two. Kyle Nelson then worked a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The Scrappers will go for the series sweep over the Crosscutters on Saturday night. Grant Hockin will get the start for the Scrappers. First pitch is set for 7:05. Saturday is also Jose Ramirez bobblehead night.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers