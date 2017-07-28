Theresa Caputo, of TLC’s ‘Long Island Medium,’ plans Youngstown show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Theresa Caputo, of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” will be at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

Caputo’s show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 12.

She will share personal stories about her life and explain how her psychic gift works. She also plans to “deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.”

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 15 years.

Her show “Long Island Medium” follows Caputo’s life as a typical Long Island wife and mom with a big difference — she says she can communicate with the dead. She said she can deliver messages from departed loved ones, which can come through during spontaneous readings with those she encounters.

In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on such programs as “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” and “Dr. Oz.”

Her latest book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again”, was released March 14 and debuted at number three on the New York Times’ Best-Seller List.

“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets the spirit guide her through the audience.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Caputo. “It’s like ‘Long Island Medium’ live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets for her show at the Covelli Centre go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4 and can be purchased at tickemaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre.

Tickets range from $42.75 to $92.75. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.