Volunteers transform vacant Warren home for giveaway

The Mahoning Valley Dream Center will give away the home on Vine Street in Warren on Saturday afternoon

Mahoning Valley Dream Center renovates home in Warren


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Dream Center spent this week transforming a vacant home in Warren as part of the organization’s “Love Week.”

The week is dedicated to spreading hope and helping others.

The Dream Center estimates it’s had over 500 people volunteer throughout the week, from skilled laborers and contractors to people who just wanted to help out.

Structurally, the Vine Street house is still safe but it was in desperate need of work from top to bottom.

“We’ve done a new roof, we’ve repaired the driveway, we’ve done the exterior, gutters, all that. Inside, new gutters, bedroom, staining the floors, painting,” Doug Garasic said.

The official giveaway will be Saturday afternoon at 4:15.

