Warren crime activity: Officers find lost blind, barefoot boy

Thursday, July 20

1:15 a.m. – 1300 block of Bingham Ave. NW, 21-year-old Denise Paul, of Newton Falls, issued a summons for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said they found two teenage boys, knocking on random houses and begging for help. The boys said they had been beaten up by several men at the Roberts Street apartments, according to a police report. Police found Paul driving down the road, who said she came to help the teens. There were drugs, drug items and a BB gun in the car Paul was driving, police said. Police suspected that the teens may have been trying to buy drugs at the apartments. Additional charges may be filed, pending lab results of the drugs. Paul pleaded not guilty to her charge.

8:39 a.m. – Avery Patterson, Jr., 19, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary from an incident on Orchard Ave. SE last month.

11:30 a.m. – 1500 block of Transylvania St. SE, police responded to a report of a lost child. They found a young boy who they said was barefoot, blind, and appeared to be autistic. Police were initially unable to find his parents, so he was placed in the custody of Children Services. Further information wasn’t available.

4:45 p.m. – 1000 block of E. Market St., an 18-year-old was shot while waiting at a bus stop with his mother. The bullet grazed his arm, police said.

6:26 p.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., 20-year-old Kaitlynn Stevens, of Newton Falls, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Police said Stevens stole a car that she had taken on a test drive. She pleaded not guilty to her charge.

6:30 p.m. – 2200 block of Reeves Rd. NE, a teenage boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on an assault charge. Police said he flipped a table and chairs during an argument and pushed and injured the victim — who was trying to intervene.

Friday, July 21

7:50 a.m. – 1200 block of Fifth St. SW, 25-year-old A’yania Martin, arrested and charged with assault. An officer said he saw Martin chase her girlfriend and punch her several times in the face.

Saturday, July 22

3:09 p.m. – Tod Ave. NW and W. Market St., 64-year-old Sandra Keener was charged with soliciting contributions by a pedestrian. Police said Keener was panhandling.

4:25 p.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, police said two teenagers stole a pizza delivery car parked at apartment buildings. Officers saw the car on Northwest Blvd. and followed it. They said two teenage boys parked it at the corner of Bennett Ave. and Northwest Blvd. and were sitting in a field, eating pizza. When they saw the officers, police said the teens started running. One was caught and arrested, but police were unable to find the other. Officers said the teen who was arrested also had marijuana on him.

7:09 p.m. – 4000 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 31-year-old William Kerfoot III, of Burghill, charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Police said Burghill overdosed in a car parked at Circle K. He woke up after an officer pushed on his shoulder, according to a police report. Kerfoot denied that he used heroin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police noted that a syringe and suspected heroin were found in the car.

Sunday, July 23

10 a.m. – Front St. SW and Tod Ave. SW, a man said he had been beaten up by two unknown suspects while walking down the street.

5:13 p.m. – 2300 block of Burton St. SE, 55-year-old Raymond Battaglia, of Girard, and 56-year-old Robert Rudolph, of Cortland, both arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Officers thought Battaglia overdosed in a car and said they found suspected drugs and drug items on him and in the car. Rudolph was his passenger and owned the car, police said. Both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Monday, July 24

Austin Burke, 19, who is accused of the murder of Brandon Sample, facing administrative charges after officers said they found a homemade shank in his jail cell.

10 a.m. – Pershing Ave. SW, a body was found in a burned-out van. Police are investigating.

9 p.m. – 2400 block of W. Market St., the owner of WTR Services, Inc. told police someone stole items from 10 vehicles on the property. He said they took car batteries and radios, among other things.

Tuesday, July 25

12:09 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, reported burglary at the Stonegate Place apartments. A woman said someone broke into her apartment and stole some cash.

4:10 p.m. – 2600 block of W. Market St., 31-year-old William Kerfoot III, of Burghill, Ohio, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia. Officers found Kerfoot unconscious in his car parked at Fast Lane, with drug tools next to him, according to a police report. They revived him with naloxone. Kerfoot pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wednesday, July 26

12:56 a.m. – 200 block of Second St. SW, 25-year-old Ahmaad Prince, arrested on a warrant.

10:41 p.m. – Tod Ave. SW and Maple St. SW, 27-year-old Breigh Von Bergen, arrested on a warrant; 31-year-old Robert Holiness, issued a summons for criminal trespass at the Hampshire House apartments.

Thursday, July 27

Dionte Catron, 17, charged with felonious assault in the shooting near the Highland Terrace basketball courts that left a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

12:45 a.m. – 800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 46-year-old Julius Jordan, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation out of Liberty Township and additionally charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Jordan robbed a man at Gas Land, coming at the victim with a knife. Jordan pleaded not guilty to the robbery.

2:22 a.m. – Hall Street NW near Mahoning Ave. NW, 45-year-old Jermaine Mobley, of Youngstown, arrested on two warrants and additionally charged with resisting arrest. Police pulled over the car Mobley was a passenger in and said he tried to run away. He pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

4:34 p.m. – 2300 block of Risher Rd. SW, 27-year-old Brian Bower, arrested on a warrant; 26-year-old Joshua Rhine, charged with possession of drugs. Police pulled Bower over and found a pill on Rhine, his passenger. Rhine pleaded not guilty to his charge.

5:03 p.m. – Hazelwood Ave. and Feederle Dr., a 17-year-old boy was taken to JJC and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana. Police said they received multiple tips that he was the suspect in a few shootings.

