Youngstown man charged with failing to register as sex offender

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Youngstown man with failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the state’s northern district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Keith Wilson allegedly traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to either register or update his information.

The incident happened around July 11.

If Wilson is convicted, the court will determine his sentence by reviewing information such as his prior criminal record, his role in the offense and characteristics of the violations.