Youngstown man charged with failing to register as sex offender

The incident happened around July 11

By Published: Updated:
courtroom generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Youngstown man with failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the state’s northern district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Keith Wilson allegedly traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to either register or update his information.

The incident happened around July 11.

If Wilson is convicted, the court will determine his sentence by reviewing information such as his prior criminal record, his role in the offense and characteristics of the violations.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s