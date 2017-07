YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a federal firearm charge.

Ronald A. Stevens, 44, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stevens had a .38 revolver and ammunition in April, despite a prior felony conviction for attempted felonious assault, according to the indictment.

He was charged after an investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.