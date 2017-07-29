Amusement co-owner: Mechanical failure caused ride to break

He's convinced the Fire Ball accident Wednesday was a mechanical failure and not a problem with the ride's operators or inspections

By Published:
Ride accident kills one, injures five at Ohio State Fair in Columbus
Courtesy: WCMH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An owner of the company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair thinks a mechanical failure caused a thrill ride to break apart, killing an 18-year-old man.

Amusements of America co-owner John Vivona told WCMH-TV in Columbus on Friday the company is “devastated.” He’s convinced the Fire Ball accident Wednesday was a mechanical failure and not a problem with the ride’s operators or inspections. He says state and third-party inspectors examined the ride before the fair opened that day.

Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was killed and seven people were injured, several critically, when the swinging and spinning ride broke apart. A coroner says Jarrell died from blunt force trauma. He would have been a high school senior and recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Some rides have since reopened.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s