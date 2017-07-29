Austintown High School Band donates old uniforms to Michigan school

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch High School Band is getting new uniforms after 15 years.

They didn’t want to just throw the old ones away, so the band decided to donate their old uniforms to Garden City High School — a small school about 15 miles outside of Detroit, Michigan.

Garden City needed more uniforms, and couldn’t afford to get new ones. The Michigan school changed their band’s blue and orange colors to red and black to match Austintown in their honor.

“We’re going to change the colors of the marching band to accommodate the school colors and we’re hoping we get permission to leave the school’s name on one of the shoulders so we can honor both sides of the fence,” said Margaret Sanders, the president of the Garden City Band Boosters

Garden City’s Band has about 60 members, and is expecting about 20 more from the new freshman class.