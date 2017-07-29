Carolyn Lee Jackson Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Carolyn Lee Jackson, 74 of Champion Township, died Saturday morning, July 29, 2017, at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles.

She was born September 22, 1942 in Warren, the daughter of the late Niilo Verner and Margaret Josephine Jennings Rintala.

She had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

Carolyn worked for many years as the head cashier at Hill’s Department Store in Champion and also worked as a bartender at VFW Post No. 3332 in Newton Falls.

Carolyn was a member of McKinley Community Church in Warren. She was past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Newton Falls VFW Post No. 3332. She served on the Special Olympics Committee through Hill’s Department Store. She and her husband, Ronald, played Santa and Mrs. Claus for several years, visiting nursing homes and hospitals at Christmastime.

Carolyn enjoyed going to casinos and playing the slot machines, playing Bingo, fishing and camping, dancing and playing the game, Fascination. She loved going to Danny G.’s Memories of Elvis shows at Packard Music Hall.

She is survived by one daughter, Loretta Lee Price of Howland; three sons, William V. Jackson of Howland, Ronald Craig (Lori) Jackson Jr. of Girard and John E. (Janine) Jackson of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Brooke, Robbie, Nicole, Ronald, Lianna, April, David, Kristen and Ashley; four great-granddaughters; one sister, Judy Jurasin of Niles; several nieces and nephews and two best and special friends, Dan Galbincea of Mecca and Cheryl Spillman of Niles.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Christine Orr officiating.

Burial will be at Champion Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com



