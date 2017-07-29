Edward A. Ort Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Edward A. Ort, age 88, of Sebring Copeland Oaks, spent most of his life living in Canfield. By the will of the Lord, he passed away Saturday night, July 29, 2017 at the Crandall Medical Center.

He was born in Akron, July 8, 1929 to the late Anna Dale (Hamrick) Ort and Arthur Peter Ort.

He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the first Class of the Sloan School of Business and Engineering in 1952.

He married his wife in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

He then entered the Air Force in July, serving in the Korean War, retiring with the rank of Captain.

He worked at Lincoln Lounge Company in Cleveland in 1954 while attending Case Western Reserve working on his masters. Moving to Pittsburgh, he was employed as Chief Engineer at Kress Box Company. In 1958, he joined his father at Ort Furniture Manufacturing where he later became president. In the ‘70s, he served the City of Canfield as councilman and council president. He was the first write-in candidate to win an election in Mahoning County. In 1993, he served on the Board of Farmers National Bank until April 2004. He was also a member of the Salem Elks Lodge 305, former member of Salem Golf Club and F. & A.M. Lodge.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy (Joel) Ort; his loving children, Janice (Gil) Ort-Wette of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Joann (Scott) Ort-Howland of Worthington, Ohio, Jennifer (Tom) Ort-Mullen of Milton, Massachusetts and Peter Joel Ort of Salem; six grandchildren and his brother, Peter E. (Dorothy Tanner) Ort of Canfield.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Grace O. Duncan.

Many described him as one of the last of the Greatest Generation Men, Ed was larger than life. He touched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him. He will be sorely missed by all.

Services will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 with Rev. Beth A. McGuire officiating.

Calling hours will be one-half hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial will be held at Canfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



