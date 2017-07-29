Girard crime activity: Man gets phone back after setting up sting at Jib Jab

Sunday, July 23

12:45 p.m. – 1600 block of Squaw Creek Dr., a man reported that he received a pop-up on his computer, soliciting repairs. He said he contacted the company and paid $299 to have his computer fixed. He said a man requested access to his computer but never fixed it. He later realized that it was a scam.

3:43 p.m. – 800 block of Lincoln Ave., a man reported that someone threw eggs at his car.

Monday, July 24

11:46 a.m. – 300 block of South St., Belinda Courtney, of Girard, charged with receiving stolen property. A man reported that he accidentally left his phone while hiking on the access road off of Mosier Road and it was gone when he returned. He said he texted the number, “I know who you are and I know that you have my phone. Might be a good idea to turn it in,” in an attempt to get a response. He said he then received a text message back from the person which said to meet him or her at Jib Jab with $150 to buy his phone back. The man called police after setting up the meeting and police said two children met him there with the phone. Courtney said she drove the children to Jib Jab in the hopes that they would “do the right thing,” according to a police report. She said she knew they found the phone but didn’t know that they were trying to sell it.

2:00 p.m. – Liberty Park, a woman reported that she was approached by an older man, who appeared to be in his 70s, at the park. He asked if she wanted a ride and was driving a blue vehicle. The woman said he frequently drives around the area designated for walkers and makes comments to women. The woman said he sped off when she took out her phone to get a photo of him.

6:30 p.m. – 300 block of Illinois Ave., a woman said she was cutting the grass in her yard when a man in a black sedan stopped nearby and accused her of breaking his window. The woman said she told the man to wait while she called police to sort the problem out but she said he left when she returned from inside the house. The woman said she saw no broken glass in the area.

11:00 p.m. – E. Liberty Street and Highland Avenue, police were called to investigate a report of a road-rage incident in which shots were fired. Andre Williams and Richard Roth were charged with felonious assault after an investigation.

Wednesday, July 26

12:19 p.m. – 700 block of North Ave., a man reported that his neighbor spray painted several crops in his garden, including his zucchini. When asked to stop, he said the neighbor made the comment that it was the “hood” and there weren’t any rules. The neighbor told police that he was simply painting his fence and some of the paint had gone through the fence, at which time the complainant threatened him.

3:07 p.m. – 400 block of S. State St., a manager at Steel Valley Spay and Neuter Clinic reported finding a counterfeit $5 bill in their drawer.

5:19 p.m. – S. State Street and Hancock Street, police said two women were fighting over a wagon. They told police that they worked for a man who owns a warehouse in Youngstown and instead of paying them in cash, they’re allowed to take items from the warehouse that they can carry on the wagon. Police said the issue was later resolved when the women’s “boss” arrived.

5:36 p.m. – 300 block of S. State St., reported damage to a pole at the Sunoco gas station. A man told police the damage was caused by a car that hit the U-shaped pole near the gas pumps and then left.

Thursday, July 27

6:16 p.m. – 200 block of E. Broadway Ave., a girl reported that she received a call from an unknown woman who said she didn’t like her clothes. She said she texted the number asking who it was and that the person replied, “your worst nightmare stupid b**ch” and “I’ll beat you a** in a heartbeat.”

6:24 p.m. – 100 block of W. Second St., police were called to handle an argument between neighbors over a child’s toy. Police said both residents had the same Minnie Mouse pink four-wheeler and thought the toy belonged to them.

9:05 p.m. – 100 block of S. Elruth Ct., a juvenile, arrested on a detainer, was charged with criminal damaging and resisting arrest. Police said the boy damaged a police cruiser’s door by kicking it during his arrest.

