Indians win 9th in row, beat Chisox 5-4 on hit batter in 9th

This was the White Sox 14th loss in 15 games

John Jackson, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CHICAGO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12. The AL Central leaders sent the White Sox to their 14th loss in 15 games.

It was 4-all when Aaron Bummer (0-1) walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the ninth and Austin Jackson singled. Gregory Infante relieved and hit Yan Gomes with a pitch, then plunked Guyer in the shoulder to force in a run.

Andrew Miller (4-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Cody Allen got three outs for his 19th save.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s