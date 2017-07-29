International film fest in Sharon brings together movie lovers, makers

Filmmakers will be available in person or via Skype to answer questions

Happening all weekend long, movie lovers can get their fix at a film festival going on in Sharon.

The Red Phoenix International Film Festival kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, with the first movie playing at 11 a.m. Movies will play until 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The film fest continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. It costs $5 to get into the 49 South Sharpsville Ave. location.

The fest features more than 50 different kinds of films, in several blocks of movies each day. Genres include drama, action, romance, comedy, family-friendly and horror.

Filmmakers are in from all over the United States, Europe and even Australia, ready to show off their animated films, narrative music videos, 30-minutes or less films, documentaries, feature-length films and more.

Snacks and drinks will also be available.

