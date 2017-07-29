Lamet sharp for Padres, who beat Pirates 4-2

Pittsburgh lost its fourth straight and sixth in seven games overall

BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Dinelson Lamet pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning and fellow rookie Manuel Margot homered and scored twice, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

San Diego stretched its win streak to four. Pittsburgh lost its fourth straight and sixth in seven games overall.

Lamet (5-4) held the Pirates hitless until David Freese and Adam Frazier opened the fifth with singles. The right-hander got Francisco Cervelli to line out to second baseman Carlos Asuaje, who doubled off Freese. Jordy Mercer flied out to end the inning.

