Margaret Irene Smith Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Margaret Irene Smith, 80, passed away Saturday evening, July 29, 2017 at Cortland Health Care in Cortland, Ohio.

Margaret was born on June 25, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Irene (Fekete) Thomas.

She was a graduate of Neal High School in Fowler Township.

After high school, she married her husband Robert Earl Smith on April 7, 1956 and they started their family together.

She was a hardworking woman who worked at Kinsman Western Auto Store, Seven Seventeen Credit Union In the Vienna Air Base and Halsey Taylor Children’s Rehab Center to help support her family.

She was a very faithful and trustworthy friend who loved visitors and welcomed everyone with a warm smile. She enjoyed driving trucks with her husband and conversing on the CB radio to him while he traveled.

She also enjoyed crocheting, baking and traveling with friends.

She was a member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland, where she was a leader of the prayer chain. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Bailey Barto Post No. 7614 in Johnston, Ladies Auxiliary of Cortland American Legion Post 540, and Ladies of the Moose Lodge No. 1012 in Mecca.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her children, Susan (Bob) Ostrode of Fowler, Ohio, Carolyn (Ray) Hudak of Fowler, Ohio, Tom (Lori) Smith of Fowler, Ohio, Darlene (Scott) Dutton of Fowler, Ohio and Stephen (Bobbie) Smith of Kinsman, Ohio; her grandchildren, Rob Ostrode, Michael (Jana) Ostrode, Amanda (Randy) Bump, Brandon (Rebekah) Ostrode, Carolyn Smith, Tyler Hudak, Colton Hudak, Sunnie Hudak, Joshua Collier, Adam Collier, Olivia Smith, Cory Dutton, Danielle Dutton and Stacey Smith; her great-grandchildren, Lily, Arick, Rhyan, Caleb, Aubrey, Dominic, Morgan, Ava, Ethan, Carter, Adalyn Margaret and one great-granddaughter on the way; her brother, Andrew Thomas of Fowler, Ohio; and her sister Roseann Powers of Howland, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Robert Smith, who passed away on September 7, 2000; her brother, John Thomas; her granddaughter Brandy Ostrode, and granddaughter-in-law Jessica Ostrode.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday August 2, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, Ohio and one hour prior to mass from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, then processing to St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland for a Burial of Christian Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 3, 2017.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children at Office of Development Shriners Hospitals for Children®, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607 or the American Diabetes Association at American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.shaferwinanschapel.com.



